Ricky White III "Has What it Takes to Find Success" In the NFL
Former UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III became the first Rebel selected in the NFL Draft when the Seattle Seahawks picked him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Being a seventh-round pick far from ensures you an NFL roster spot. However, he was an outstanding college receiver and even better on special teams. He is currently the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. Still, he is competing to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster. Stadium Rant believes he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL.
Stadium Rant's Take
"The Seattle Seahawks drafted Ricky White III with the 238th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The wide receiver was well deserving of the selection after an outstanding college career at Michigan State and UNLV. Ricky brought home honors such as First-Team All-Mountain West as well as Third-Team All-American. Seattle adds much needed depth to their wide receiver room and special teams. Much attention from the media was not given due to the program he played most of his college for, but Ricky has what it takes to find success at the next level.
Ricky White III, became the first UNLV player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010. Ricky is a dynamic wide out who set a school record with,483 receiving yards in 2023 and followed it up with another 1,000 yard campaign in 2024. He also bring elite value for the special teams, having been named the Mountain west Special Teams Player of the Year after blocking four punts."
As more people become more familiar with White, this is a take we are hearing more and more often. His special teams ability is going to earn him a roster spot this season. We also agree that he is an underrated and dynamic weapon in the passing attack.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News