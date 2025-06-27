Ricky White III Projected To Make Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster
Generally, when a player is a late Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, he is far from a lock to make their team's 53-man roster. That's where UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks picked him in the seventh round, making him the first Rebel to be chosen in an NFL Draft since 2010.
While like most seventh-rounders, White III wasn't and isn't a lock to make his team's opening week roster, his special-teams acumen does give him a rare advantage that most incoming rookies don't have. Last season at UNLV, he was named the Mountain West Special Teams player of the year thanks to his unique abilities as a gunner, blocking punts, and in the return game. Because of this Seattle Seahawks on SI have named him as a wide receiver who will make the Seahawks' 53-man roster this season.
They ranked him as the sixth wide receiver of seven that the team will retain. The other five wideouts ranked ahead of him are Jaxon Smith, Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Jake Bobo, and Tory Horton Jr. Dareke Young comes in behind White III as the last receiver to make the cut.
Horton Jr was another Day 3 pick in this year's draft who played in the Mountain West Conference with White III. Horton Jr is a two-time first-team All-Mountain West wideout who started his college career with the Nevada Wolf Pack before transferring in-conference to the Colorado State Rams after his breakout sophomore campaign. He was picked in the fifth round by the Seahawks.