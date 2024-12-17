Stars Ricky White III & Jackson Woodard Lead UNLV Against Cal In Art of Sport LA Bowl
The UNLV Rebels will be heading to Inglewood California on Wednesday, December 18th to take on the California Golden Bears in SoFi Stadium for the Art of Sport LA Bowl. This is a big game for the program and they will put their stars on display after a great season in the Mountain West conference. These are some of the stars you can look forward to watching and representing the Rebels on ESPN.
Wide receiver Ricky White III will put his talents on display fresh off of being named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. He also became the first UNLV wideout to be named First Team All-Mountain West since 2009. Another 1,000-yard season made him the first-ever Rebel to hit that mark more than once in their career. If you want to see excitement then White is the player to watch in this game both on offense and special teams.
On the defensive side of the ball, they will be running out their superstar linebacker Jackson Woodard who was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He's one of the best linebackers in the country and it doesn't take much film to realize that this is a star who is destined to play on Sundays. Not only is he a beast on the field but he's a leader off the field who set this defense up for the future teaching and leading fellow linebacker Charles Correa what it takes to lead this defense. Correa is now set to take over for Woodward when he moves on to the next level.
There are plenty of other stars and unsung heroes to keep an eye on in this game and we know the NFL Scouts will be doing the same. However, these two studs stand out of the pack and are well worth the price of admission.