The Best Holiday Gifts from UNLV Athletics in 2024
The holiday season is a time to reflect on the year’s blessings and celebrate all the good things that came our way. For UNLV sports fans, 2024 was the gift that kept on giving! From record-breaking seasons to unforgettable moments, the Rebels delivered plenty of reasons to cheer. Here’s a look back at the best holiday gifts UNLV brought to its fans this year.
A Three-Peat for Women’s Basketball
UNLV Women’s Basketball continued its dominance, becoming the first program in the Mountain West Conference to claim both the regular-season and tournament championships for three consecutive seasons. Their excellence on the court has solidified the Lady Rebels as a powerhouse, giving fans a reason to celebrate year after year.
Men’s Basketball Breaks Postseason Drought
For the first time in a decade, UNLV Men’s Basketball not only made it to the postseason but secured a victory in the NIT tournament. This monumental win marked a turning point for the program and set the stage for future success under a rejuvenated team.
A Rising Star: Dedan Thomas Jr.
Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year Dedan Thomas Jr. shined bright in his debut season, showcasing immense talent and promise. His electrifying play and leadership on the court provided fans with a glimpse of what’s to come—and it’s safe to say the future looks incredibly bright.
UNLV Football’s Best Season Ever
The Rebels football team made history with an 11-3 record—their best season ever! They achieved this milestone and earned their first bowl game victory since 2000, capping off an unforgettable year for the Scarlet and Gray. The energy and excitement around the program are at an all-time high.
A New Era Under Dan Mullen
As UNLV looks ahead, fans have another gift to unwrap: a new head coach. Dan Mullen brings his winning ways from the SEC to the Mountain West, and expectations are sky-high for what he can accomplish with this talented roster. The anticipation for 2025 is already building.
A Legendary Goodbye in Women’s Tennis
UNLV Women’s Tennis bid a heartfelt farewell to Kevin Cory, the winningest coach in program history and a Mountain West legend. Cory retired after leading the team to five regular-season championships and leaving an indelible mark on the program. His legacy is a treasure fans will cherish forever.
As the holiday lights twinkle and the new year approaches, Rebel fans have plenty to be thankful for. The gifts of 2024—from championships to epic plays to historic milestones—are a reminder of the dedication and passion that drive UNLV athletics. Here’s to another year of excellence and even more reasons to celebrate in 2025.