The Dan Mullen era is Underway as UNLV's fall camp Begins
It may have been hot at Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday morning, Dan Mullen, UNLV's new head football coach, had a simple message: summer's over, and it's time for fall camp, personally participating in the team's workout routine.
“I have to make sure I’m ready to go for practice," Mullen laughed. "I don’t mind getting some warm ups in, I probably should do it more right, the new video game, I was looking kind of buff so I have to get in a little bit of better shape I think right now.”
Mullen is leading by example, and that has already helped the team grow together.
“We're brothers," Rebels running back Jai’Den Thomas said. "We're all going to grind together, we're all going to work together, we're going to fight, we want to win the championship bad, so we’re just hungry.”
The Rebels kick off the season at home against Idaho State on Saturday, August 23.