The Mountain West And Pac-12 Were Back In Court Tuesday But Leave Without A Ruling
The Mountain West Conference and Pac-12 were back in court today in front of Northern District Court Judge Susan van Keulen. The judge ultimately decided not to make any ruling today, but will assess the case over the coming weeks and then make a ruling.
These two sides have been going back and forth, and it's clear that neither side has any interest in backing down after the two sides could not come to an agreement in mediation earlier this year. Both sides have been very direct in their stance on this case. Hopefully, we get a conclusion soon so we can focus on athletics and not court cases.
The Pac-12's Response To Today's Ruling
“The Pac-12 Conference will continue to move forward with our legal action against the Mountain West Conference,” the Pac-12 said in a statement released after van Keulen’s decision. “We appreciate the Court’s consideration of the issues at today’s hearing, and we will await its decision. We remain confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on advancing academic excellence, athletic achievement, and the tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century.”
The Pac-12's Earlier Statement
“The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West’s attempt to impose so-called ‘poaching penalties,’ provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions. We are confident in the strength of our position.”
The Mountain West's Earlier Statement
“This litigation centers on the obligation of these institutions to pay the exit fees clearly defined in the Mountain West Conference bylaws — policies they not only helped develop and adopt, but also sought to enforce against San Diego State in the summer of 2023,” the Mountain West said. “It is, therefore, inconsistent and unjust for these same institutions to now attempt to evade their responsibilities. In fact, the departing schools have agreed to similar exit fee provisions as part of their membership in the Pac-12."
