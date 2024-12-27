Tight End Nick Elksnis Reunites with Dan Mullen at UNLV, Set to Bolster Rebels’ Offense
UNLV Football has landed a major addition with the commitment of South Carolina transfer tight end Nick Elksnis. The 6’6” pass-catcher brings size, experience, and a familiar connection to newly hired head coach Dan Mullen, reuniting with the coach who originally recruited him to Florida.
Elksnis, who announced his move to Las Vegas on social media, spent two seasons with the Florida Gators under Mullen before transferring to South Carolina in 2023. His time in Columbia included valuable snaps and development, and now, as a redshirt senior, he arrives at UNLV ready to make an immediate impact.
Standing tall at 6’6” and known for his strong hands and red-zone presence, Elksnis provides a physical dimension to the Rebels’ offense that was lacking last season. His familiarity with Mullen’s system is expected to make his transition seamless, and his ability to stretch the field as both a blocker and receiver will add versatility to an already potent offense.
UNLV’s tight end room benefits significantly from the addition of Elksnis, as the Rebels continue to build toward a Mountain West title run. Under Mullen’s guidance, Elksnis has the potential to maximize his final year of eligibility and position himself as a key contributor in the Rebels’ push for national recognition.
With a proven leader in Mullen and a seasoned talent like Elksnis, the Runnin’ Rebels are poised to make noise in 2025. Keep an eye on this dynamic duo as they aim to bring success back to Las Vegas.
