Top 5 Moments of 2024: UNLV Sports Shine Bright
As we usher in 2025, it’s impossible not to celebrate an unforgettable year for UNLV Athletics. From stunning victories to record-breaking achievements, 2024 was a banner year. Here’s a look at the top five moments that defined the Rebels’ success and set the stage for an exciting future.
1. UNLV Wins the LA Bowl
Capping off an 11-3 season, the Rebels secured their first bowl game victory since 2000 with a commanding 24-13 win over the California Golden Bears. The LA Bowl triumph was a testament to the team’s grit and determination, with interim head coach Del Alexander leading the charge. The victory marked a new chapter for the program and left fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.
2. The Fake Punt Heard Around the World
In one of the most daring plays of the season, UNLV Football’s perfectly executed fake punt went viral, showcasing the team’s creativity and fearless approach. The play epitomized the Rebels’ bold spirit and drew national attention, sparking excitement across the fanbase. Punter Marshall Nichols threw a short shovel pass to third-string back Greg Burrell across the middle who sprinted 49 yards to the Golden Bears’ 9-yard line. Jacob De Jesus would score the go-ahead touchdown on the very next play. That decision changed the entire momentum of the game and UNLV never looked back!
3. Club Hockey Stuns NCAA Champions
UNLV’s club hockey team delivered a jaw-dropping upset, defeating reigning NCAA national champions Denver, 7-6 in a nail-biting shootout. The victory was a monumental moment for the program and highlighted the depth of talent within UNLV Athletics.
4. Lady Rebels’ Top-25 Dominance
UNLV Women’s Basketball made waves by appearing in the Top 25 eight times in 2024. With a second consecutive 30-win season—a feat matched only by national champions South Carolina—the Lady Rebels solidified their place among the elite in college basketball.
5. Men’s Basketball Ends Postseason Drought
The UNLV Rebels ended their playoff draought and made the NIT Tournament for the first time in a decade. Dedan Thomas Jr. was named Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year and the future of the UNLV’s basketball program is on an upward trajectory.
From football’s resurgence to basketball’s dominance, 2024 laid a strong foundation for what promises to be an electrifying year ahead. With momentum on their side, UNLV Athletics is poised for even greater heights in 2025. Here’s to the Rebels continuing to make history!