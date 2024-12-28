Top 5 NFL Players in UNLV Football History
UNLV might not be a traditional football powerhouse, but the program has produced a handful of players who have left their mark on the NFL. From electrifying quarterbacks to touchdown-dancing running backs, these Rebels have showcased their talents on the biggest stage.
5) CB Kevin Thomas
Coming in at No. 5 is Kevin Thomas, a dependable defensive back who provided solid play for several NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills. While he may not have garnered the same level of national attention as some of his fellow UNLV alumni, his consistent contributions over several seasons showcase the program’s ability to produce quality defensive players.
- Interceptions: 14
- Pass Breakups: 68 (NCAA career record)
- Inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame
- Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year (2001)
- 2× First-team All-MW (2000, 2001)
- Second-team All-MW (1999)
4) WR Keenan McCardell
Keenan McCardell represents another UNLV success story. The reliable wide receiver enjoyed a long and productive NFL career, known for his sure hands and consistent route running. He played for several teams, most notably the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he formed a formidable duo with Jimmy Smith, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl ring, cementing his place as one of UNLV's most successful NFL products.
- Receptions: 883
- Receiving Yards: 11,373
- Receiving Touchdowns: 63
- 2x Pro Bowl Selections
- 2x Super Bowl Champion
3) RB Mike Thomas
While not as widely known as Cunningham or Woods, Mike Thomas had a solid and productive NFL career. The running back provided consistent performance for the Washington Redskins and other teams throughout the 1970s, showcasing the program’s ability to produce dependable players.
- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1975)
- Pro Bowl (1976)
- PFWA All-Rookie Team (1975)
- 2× First-team Little All-American (1973, 1974)
2) RB Ickey Woods
Another UNLV alum who made a splash was Ickey Woods. The running back burst onto the scene with the Cincinnati Bengals in the late 80s, becoming a key part of their Super Bowl XXIII run. Woods’ powerful running style and his memorable “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown celebration quickly made him a fan favorite. Though his career was unfortunately shortened by injuries, his impact during his brief time in the spotlight was significant.
- Second-team All-Pro (1988)
- PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team (1988)
- Cincinnati Bengals 40th Anniversary Team
- PCAA Co-Offensive MVP (1987)
- First-team All-PCAA (1987)
1) QB Randall Cunningham
Undoubtedly the most iconic UNLV alumnus in the NFL is Randall Cunningham. Known for his incredible athleticism and powerful arm, Cunningham revolutionized the quarterback position in the late 80s and early 90s. His time with the Philadelphia Eagles was defined by highlight-reel scrambles, improbable throws, and a dynamic playing style that captivated fans. While a Super Bowl ring eluded him, Cunningham's impact on the game is undeniable, and his highlight reel remains one of the most exciting in NFL history.
- PFWA NFL Most Valuable Player (1990)
- UPI NFC Offensive Player of the Year (1990)
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1992)
- First-team All-Pro (1998)
- 2× Second-team All-Pro (1988, 1992)
- 4× Pro Bowl (1988–1990, 1998)
- NFL passer rating leader (1998)
- Jim Thorpe Trophy (1998)
- 3× Bert Bell Award (1988, 1990, 1998)
- Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame
- 2× First-team All-American (1983, 1984)
- 2× PCAA Offensive Player of the Year (1983, 1984)
- 3× First-team All-PCAA (1982–1984)
- UNLV Rebels No. 12 retired
These five players represent the pinnacle of UNLV’s NFL presence. From electrifying quarterbacks to touchdown celebrations that became cultural phenomena, these Rebels have left a lasting legacy on professional football.
