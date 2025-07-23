UNLV Rebels

Tunmise Adeleye Could Be A Key Defensive Piece For UNLV’s Transformed 2025 Squad

UNLV’s revamped defense features edge rusher Tunmise Adeleye, a former 5-star recruit with untapped potential who could become a game-changer under Dan Mullen’s coaching staff in 2025.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field.
Former Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The UNLV Rebels football team will have a very different-looking defense this season, with all but two projected starters joining the team through the transfer portal this offseason. When the school hired new head coach Dan Mullen, he immediately came in and hit the transfer portal hard. One of his acquisitions that has flown a bit under the radar is defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. Saturday Blitz pegged him as a potential significant piece of the defense this season.  

"On the defensive line, the Rebels will have a former 5-star recruit in edge rusher Tunmise Adeleye. The former 5-star recruit started his career at Texas A&M but, in his first two seasons, he didn't make much of an impact. His third season was spent at Michigan State where he posted 9 tackles and a sack. Texas State was the next step for the former 5-star where he posted 2 sacks, while he's been disappointing, the talent has shown it's there and he could be an interesting piece this season."

Their take makes sense. There is a reason he was a five-star recruit and a reason he hasn't lived up to those expectations. If he can put it all together, the physical talent is and has always been there. It will be up to this coaching staff to get the most out of him by both developing him and putting him in positions to succeed.

If they do that, then they can turn a diamond in the rough into a potential serious difference maker on the field.  

Published
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

