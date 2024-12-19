UNLV Closes Out 2024 With Historic LA Bowl Victory, A New Era Dawns
It wasn’t the high-flying, big-play UNLV offense we grew accustomed to when the Rebels took on the California Golden Bears in the 2024 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. There was no Brennan Marion orchestrating the sideline, barely any explosive plays on offense, and no marquee star wide receiver dazzling the crowd.
Instead, the Rebels dug deep and found another way to win on Wednesday. Behind clever trick plays, a stifling defense, and unshakable senior leadership, UNLV secured a hard-fought 24-13 victory over Cal in the LA Bowl — marking the program’s first postseason triumph since 2000.
This one had highlights of its own:
- Senior cornerback Cameron Oliver recorded the team’s longest reception of the night.
- Punter Marshall Nichols unleashed the longest pass of the game.
- The defense was dominant, shutting out Cal for the entire second half while delivering stop after crucial stop.
UNLV captured its 11th win of the season, a record-setting achievement that capped a remarkable campaign in style. In a true team effort, the Rebels showed their grit, adaptability, and championship mentality, ending 2024 on a high note.
What’s next for UNLV is an entirely new era, with the next generation of players stepping up to replace 29 seniors who took the Scarlet and Gray from perennial doormats to College Football Playoff contenders in two short years.
The team will also be working with a new head coach in Dan Mullen, who will presumably install new systems on both sides of the ball.
There will also be expectations and pressure to continue winning, which is certainly new for this program but a legacy the departing players are very, very proud to leave behind.
“UNLV as a whole is in a really good position,” standout linebacker Jackson Woodard said. “It’s a special place. It’s a second home to me and I’m just happy with this victory.”
