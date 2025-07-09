UNLV Rebels

UNLV Commitment Trehsyn Fesili Earns High Praise at Warriors 4 Youth Skills Summer Camp

The linebacker is pledged to the Rebels and primed for a strong senior season.

Dave Miller

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen fist bumps SEC Nation host Tim Tebow during the filming of the SEC Nation college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021.
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen fist bumps SEC Nation host Tim Tebow during the filming of the SEC Nation college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. / Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:


UNLV commit Trehsyn Fesili earned high praise at the 2025 Warriors 4 Youth Skills Summer Showcase in Honolulu, HI.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound outside linebacker from Mililani High (Mililani, HI) shined at the two-day camp, which featured Power 4 and Group of Five commits and recruits, including several top prospects in the state of Hawai'i for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Fesili is a Class of 2026 three-star product, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and he is poised to have a big senior campaign this fall.

Read More UNLV Rebels Football News On SI:

UNLV Rebels 2025 Football Preview: Top 10 Players To Watch This Season

UNLV Rebels 2026 Commit Derek Garcia Enjoys Official Visit

UNLV Football Set For Prime Time: Rebels Land Nine National TV Games

Published |Modified
Dave Miller
DAVE MILLER

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

Home/Football