UNLV Commitment Trehsyn Fesili Earns High Praise at Warriors 4 Youth Skills Summer Camp
The linebacker is pledged to the Rebels and primed for a strong senior season.
UNLV commit Trehsyn Fesili earned high praise at the 2025 Warriors 4 Youth Skills Summer Showcase in Honolulu, HI.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound outside linebacker from Mililani High (Mililani, HI) shined at the two-day camp, which featured Power 4 and Group of Five commits and recruits, including several top prospects in the state of Hawai'i for 2026, 2027 and 2028.
Fesili is a Class of 2026 three-star product, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and he is poised to have a big senior campaign this fall.
