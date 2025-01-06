UNLV Extends Offer to Former Idaho TE Mason Mini Amid Tight End Recruiting Surge
Former Idaho tight end Mason Mini announced on Twitter today that he has received an offer from UNLV. Mini, who played in 12 games during the 2024 season with the Vandals and recorded 5 receptions for 61 yards, entered the transfer portal in December following the departure of Idaho head coach Jason Eck. At 6’5” and 240 pounds, Mini’s physical attributes and experience have drawn interest from multiple programs, including Michigan State, Tulane, and Wake Forest. The offer from UNLV highlights the Rebels’ continued efforts to strengthen their roster through the transfer portal.
This development follows the recent commitment of Var'Keyes Gumms, another transfer tight end, who joined UNLV earlier this week. Gumms’ commitment, as reported yesterday, represents a significant addition to the team’s offensive options. UNLV also recently added Nick Elsknis, a tight end transferring from South Carolina, further bolstering their depth at the position.
Adrian Mayes, recently named tight ends coach at UNLV, has played a central role in the program’s recruitment of tight ends. With a focus on player development and positional expertise, Mayes has contributed to attracting talent such as Gumms, Elsknis, and now potentially Mini. These developments suggest a growing emphasis on the tight end position within the program.
Mini’s decision regarding UNLV will be closely monitored. Should he join the Rebels, it would add to the team’s recent acquisitions and align with their broader strategy of building a competitive roster through targeted recruitment.
