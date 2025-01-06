UNLV Extends Offer to Former NMSU OL Shamarr Jackson: Key Transfer Portal Prospect in Play
Shamarr Jackson, the former offensive lineman for New Mexico State University, has made headlines today by announcing on Twitter that he has received an official offer from UNLV. Jackson, who entered the transfer portal in late December, brings with him a solid resume, including 10 games played during the 2024 season and key starts at left tackle while filling in for an injured teammate.
UNLV has been making significant waves in the transfer portal under the leadership of head coach Dan Mullen. Known for his ability to develop talent and attract high-value players, Mullen has built momentum in recent weeks by securing commitments from several sought-after transfers. Shamarr Jackson's potential addition would further enhance a Rebels squad eager to compete at a higher level.
Recent reports from UNLV Rebels on SI have highlighted Mullen's aggressive approach in targeting experienced players who can make an immediate impact. Notably, my report yesterday covered Var'Keyes Gumms, another high-profile transfer portal prospect, who has been generating buzz with his recent commitment to the Rebels. Today, further updates reveal that big-name targets Mickel Clay and Micah Davey have scheduled official visits and received offers from UNLV, underscoring Mullen’s focus on strengthening key areas of the roster.
For Jackson, UNLV represents an opportunity to contribute to a program that is actively working to improve its roster. Mullen’s history of offensive innovation and player development provides a potential environment where Jackson could further develop his skills and maximize his impact on the field.
As the transfer portal continues to shape college football rosters, the outcome of Jackson’s recruitment and UNLV’s broader strategy will be closely monitored. If Jackson commits, it will add another experienced player to a roster that is actively positioning itself for future success under Mullen.
