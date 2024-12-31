UNLV Faces Major Blow as Playmaker Jacob De Jesus Enters Transfer Portal
As reported by On3 Sports, the UNLV Rebels have suffered a significant loss with the announcement that electrifying wide receiver Jacob de Jesus has entered the transfer portal. De Jesus, a key contributor to the team's recent success, will seek a new home for the 2025 season.
Known for his explosive speed, shifty moves, and big-play ability, De Jesus was a constant threat on the field. This past season, he showcased his talents with 36 receptions for 512 yards, consistently making defenders miss and creating explosive gains. His impact extended beyond just the offense as he also excelled as a return specialist, culminating in an impressive MVP performance at the LA Bowl with two crucial punt returns and a touchdown reception.
The loss of De Jesus will be a significant blow to the UNLV offense. His playmaking ability and explosive speed will be difficult to replace, leaving a void in the team's offensive arsenal. Diego Pavia's recent lawsuit against the NCAA, regarding junior college transfers opened a potential window for De Jesus to return to UNLV for another season but it appears he is exploring other options at this time. This news will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to Rebel fans who were hopeful that the impactful playmaker might return to Las Vegas.
