UNLV Football Adds Former Memphis Kicker Caden Costa to Roster
The UNLV Rebels bolstered their special teams unit by adding former Memphis kicker Caden Costa. Costa brings a proven track record and valuable experience that will enhance the Rebels’ kicking game heading into the 2025 season.
Costa joined Memphis after a standout freshman campaign at Ole Miss in 2021, where he converted 14 of 17 field goals and 46 of 48 extra points. His long-range accuracy and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations made him one of the top young kickers in the country.
However, Costa did struggle in 2024. After converting just 8 of 13 field goal attempts (including missing both his 50-yard attempts), the young kicker was replaced by Tristan Vandenberg. That being said, most pundits expect Costa to bounce back strongly.
The Rebels had another Caden kicking for them last season. Caden Chittenden shattered the Mountain West and UNLV single-season record for field goal by a freshman. He led the nation in scoring among all kickers (133), which tied Jose Pazano for the most in UNLV history. So Costa has very big shoes to fill after Chittenden transferred to the USC Trogans.
Fans can expect Costa’s reliability and range to play a pivotal role in close contests as the Rebels aim to build on their recent success. Costa's experience in high-pressure environments and ability to convert from distance could be a game-changer for UNLV.
Stay tuned for more updates as the Rebels continue to gear up for what promises to be an exciting 2025 season.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Loses Star Kicker Caden Chittenden to USC Trojans
UNLV Football Lands Former Michigan QB Alex Orji in Transfer Portal Surge