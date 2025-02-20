UNLV Football Adds Jezzie Gornto as Director of Recruiting Operations
UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen continues to build his staff, officially announcing the hiring of Jezzie Gornto as the Rebels' new Director of Recruiting Operations. Gornto joins the program after two seasons as a recruiting analyst at the University of Florida, where she played a key role in enhancing recruiting strategies, managing logistics, and organizing events for prospective student-athletes and their families.
A University of Florida graduate, Gornto brings a strong background in sports media and communications to her new role. While at UF, she served as a co-captain of the school’s official dance team, worked as a communications intern for the Gators' women’s gymnastics team, and gained reporting experience with ESPN Gainesville in 2023.
Gornto earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2023 and is currently working toward her master’s degree in sport management. Her diverse experience in both recruiting and media positions her as a valuable asset to Mullen’s staff as the Rebels look to bolster their recruiting efforts and build a competitive program.
