UNLV Football: Dan Mullen Hires Zach Arnett as Defensive Coordinator
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen has made a splashy addition to his staff by hiring Zach Arnett as the Rebels’ new defensive coordinator. Arnett, the former head coach at Mississippi State and one of the most respected defensive minds in college football, brings experience and a proven track record to a UNLV program looking to build on its recent success.
Arnett has utilized a 3-3-5 defensive scheme, which emphasizes versatility and aggression. I’m sure Mullen enjoyed the fact that Arnett's defenses have consistently frustrated opposing offenses during his coaching career. During his time at Mississippi State as defensive coordinator, his units ranked among the nation’s best in turnovers forced and red-zone defense which are the recipe for winning football. Now, he’ll look to instill that same mentality at UNLV, a team that has shown promise under former Coach Barry Odom’s leadership but seeks to take the next step and win the conference.
Mullen praised Arnett’s football acumen and ability to develop players, calling the hire a “game-changer” for the Rebels. “Zach is a relentless competitor who knows how to maximize talent and build elite defenses. His vision aligns perfectly with what we’re building here at UNLV,” Mullen said.
Arnett’s arrival is a clear statement of intent from Mullen and UNLV, signaling that the program is serious about contending in the Mountain West. With Arnett running the defense, the Rebels are poised to become one of the league’s toughest teams to score against.
