UNLV Football: Dan Mullen Tabs Jonathan Herd-Bond as Director of Player Personnel
Head coach Dan Mullen continues to build a robust foundation for the future of UNLV football, completing his primary support staff on Thursday with the addition of Jonathan Herd-Bond as Director of Player Personnel. Herd-Bond brings a wealth of experience from top-tier programs and will play a pivotal role in shaping the Rebels’ recruiting and player development efforts.
Herd-Bond joins UNLV after two seasons in the same role at Charlotte, where he helped guide the 49ers’ transition into the American Athletic Conference. Before his tenure at Charlotte, Herd-Bond worked as Assistant Recruiting Coordinator at Michigan during the 2022 season, contributing to the Wolverines’ success and dominance in the Big Ten. His journey to Ann Arbor followed a productive stint with Mullen at the University of Florida, where he served as Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2019-21.
A graduate of the University of Florida, Herd-Bond earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2015 and began his career in athletics as a student assistant for Florida’s powerhouse track and field program. He transitioned to football operations in 2015, working as an intern before advancing to recruiting assistant from 2016-18. His hands-on experience with Mullen’s staff in Gainesville laid the groundwork for his ascent in the field of player personnel.
Herd-Bond’s expertise in recruiting and player evaluation will be instrumental as UNLV aims to elevate its standing in the Mountain West Conference and beyond. Known for his attention to detail and ability to connect with players, Herd-Bond will focus on identifying talent that aligns with Mullen’s vision for the program. His extensive network and experience with elite programs will be invaluable as the Rebels look to capitalize on the momentum generated by Mullen’s arrival.
“Jonathan’s track record speaks for itself,” Mullen said. “He has a keen eye for talent and understands what it takes to build a winning culture. I’m excited to have him on board as we continue to raise the bar for UNLV football.”
With the addition of Herd-Bond, Mullen’s staff is now fully in place as the Rebels prepare for the upcoming season.
