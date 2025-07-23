UNLV Football: Denver Harris And Leterrance Welch Could Form Nation’s Top CB Duo
The UNLV Rebels football team had to remake almost their entire defense this offseason. New head coach Dan Mullen added a ton of talent through the transfer portal. Now, nine of their 11 projected starters are new to the team this season. That includes at least three of the four defensive backs. Saturday Blitz is very impressed with what Mullen was able to do with the cornerback position and believes they could have one of the most talented CB duos in the country.
Denver Harris
"The Rebels may have one of the most talented cornerbacks in the Country transferring in as Denver Harris transfers in from UTSA. The issue with Harris has never been his talent as a former 5-star recruit who signed with Texas A&M out of High School. Harris made stops at Texas A&M and LSU before his move to UTSA but, off the field issues kept him from making a full impact. After playing a full season for UTSA, Harris can look to prove he's one of the most talented player in the Country this season."
Leterrance Welch
"Opposite of Denver Harris will be his former LSU teammate cornerback Leterrance Welch. Last season, Leterrance Welch spent the year at Arizona State where he had a pivotal pick 6 in the game against UCF. Welch was impressive for the Sun Devils and likely a player they truly wanted back this season but, he was dismissed from the program before the season ended making UNLV the benefactor."
As long as these guys can stay out of trouble this season, they could be a big problem for opposing offenses. It will be exciting to see if they can live up to their full potential. If they do, they could end up dominating opposing Mountain West receivers.