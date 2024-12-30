UNLV Football Faces Major Roster Rebuild Under New Head Coach Dan Mullen
The Rebels’ football program is at a crossroads, facing significant roster challenges after the departure of former head coach Barry Odom to Purdue and the arrival of Dan Mullen on December 12. The coaching transition triggered a wave of transfers, with 20 players entering the portal, leaving Mullen and his staff with the monumental task of rebuilding the team from the ground up.
Offensive Overhaul
The offensive line took the brunt of the exodus, losing all starting linemen and nearly every key pass-catcher. Adding to the challenge, starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams also entered the portal, leaving the Rebels without a leader under center.
One bright spot on offense is the return of Jai’Den Thomas, who remains committed to the program. The standout running back delivered an impressive 918 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, but even he finds himself surrounded by uncertainty as younger talent like Greg Burrell also opted to transfer.
Defensive Departures
The defense wasn’t spared from the shake-up. Jackson Woodard, the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, departed for the portal, taking with him his leadership and dynamic play. Sophomore defensive end Fisher Camac, who recorded 7.5 sacks, also decided to move on, leaving a void in the pass rush.
Meanwhile, star linebacker Charles Correa decided to remain in Vegas after considering other programs.
Special Teams Shuffle
Special teams weren’t immune to the turnover either, with junior punter Marshall Nichols and freshman kicker Caden Chittenden seeking new opportunities elsewhere. And Ricky White III, All-Mountain-West Special Teams Player of the Year has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mullen’s Silver Linings
Despite the challenges, there are glimmers of hope. Mullen made an immediate splash by securing former Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a proven talent with 4,083 passing yards and 26 touchdowns under his belt. Colandrea’s arrival provides much-needed stability and a potential cornerstone for Mullen’s offense.
Mullen and his staff are working tirelessly to restock the roster and reshape the program. Mullen’s track record offers reason for optimism—over 13 seasons at Florida and Mississippi State, he amassed a 103-61 record and earned a reputation as a program builder.
A New Chapter Begins
While the road ahead is steep, Mullen’s hiring represents a fresh start for UNLV football. With a five-year deal in hand and Allegiant Stadium as the team’s home, Mullen has the tools to create a program that Rebels fans can rally behind.
Rebuilding isn’t easy, but for UNLV, it’s a chance to craft something new, bold, and exciting. Stay tuned—this is just the beginning of the next chapter in Rebel football.