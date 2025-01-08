UNLV Football Hires Tanner Maher as Director of Strength and Conditioning
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen announced Tanner Maher as the Rebels’ new Director of Strength and Conditioning, completing another critical addition to the program’s leadership team. Maher brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record from high-profile programs, making him an ideal fit to elevate the physical preparation of UNLV’s football team.
Maher joins UNLV after two seasons at BYU, where he served as Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning. While with the Cougars, Maher played a pivotal role in designing and implementing strength programs that optimized player performance. Before that, he spent the 2022 season at Kansas as Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach, further honing his craft in the Big 12 Conference.
Maher began his coaching career at Tarleton State, his alma mater, as an intern and later as a graduate assistant strength coach. Over the years, he climbed the ranks with roles at New Mexico State, Mississippi State, and Whittier College.
“Tanner’s expertise and familiarity with our philosophy make him the perfect choice to lead our strength program,” said Mullen. “He understands how to prepare players for peak performance while fostering discipline and development.”
With Maher’s extensive experience at the collegiate level, UNLV gains a proven professional to oversee the program’s strength and conditioning efforts. His background in designing and implementing high-level training programs is expected to support the team’s physical preparation and player development as the Rebels aim to compete at a higher level and win the Mountain West.
