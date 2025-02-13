UNLV Football: Jackson Woodard 2025 NFL Draft Profile
Jackson Woodard has firmly established himself as one of the top linebackers in the Mountain West over the last two seasons, emerging as the leader of the UNLV Rebels defense. After transferring from Arkansas, the 6’3”, 230-pound linebacker has quickly become a key piece under head coach Barry Odom’s defensive scheme. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Woodard is drawing attention for his combination of leadership, football IQ, and on-field production, positioning himself as a potential late-round pick with the tools to succeed at the next level.
Woodard’s standout moment came in 2024 when he became the first UNLV player in 17 years to win the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award. This honor is a testament to his consistent playmaking ability and his leadership role on a defense that relied heavily on him to make big plays. His physical attributes make him an interesting prospect, with his size and athleticism standing out, but it’s his mental approach to the game that sets him apart from many other linebackers in this draft class.
On the field, Woodard’s biggest strength is his smooth movement and agility. He moves with surprising decisiveness, allowing him to cover a lot of ground and react to plays faster than most. Whether it’s tracking down ball carriers on running plays or dropping into coverage, Woodard’s ability to close in on the ball is a major asset. His quick burst makes him a major threat in the run game, where he uses his aggressive mindset and relentless pursuit to make tackles around the line of scrimmage.
In addition to his physical skills, Woodard is a natural leader and a high football IQ player. As a two-time captain for the Rebels, his leadership on and off the field is undeniable. He sets the tone for the defense and inspires his teammates with his work ethic and focus. Woodard’s intelligence is evident in how he reads offenses. He’s able to make quick decisions based on pre-snap reads, positioning himself to disrupt plays and make an impact during the big moments. This ability also makes him a really valuable asset in pass coverage, as he can anticipate routes and adjust to always find himself around the football.
However, no player is without areas for improvement, and Woodard’s game is no exception. While he is generally solid as a tackler, he missed 19 tackles during the 2024 season, highlighting the need for more consistency in his technique. Sometimes, according to scouts, his tackling form is too upright, which leaves him in weaker positions to bring down ball carriers. Another area of concern is Woodard’s lateral movement. His ability to change direction quickly isn’t as sharp as it could be, which will be an issue against faster, more agile running backs and wide receivers in the NFL.
Additionally, while Woodard’s speed is effective in many situations, he isn’t quite fast enough to cover quicker, speedier receivers in the passing game, especially those with the ability to make sharp cuts and gain separation. This will be an area where he may need to adjust at the next level, either by improving his lateral movement or by being used in a more specialized role where he can avoid those coverage situations.
Despite these areas that need refining, Woodard’s potential is undeniable. His leadership, work ethic, and ability to read offenses make him a strong candidate for a team looking for a dependable linebacker who can contribute right away.
Woodard is projected to be selected in the later rounds, likely between rounds 5 and 7, but his value could exceed his draft position if a team is willing to invest in his development. With the right coaching to fine-tune his technique and improve his lateral agility, Woodard could become a valuable contributor on special teams and in defensive packages. Teams looking for a leader who is driven, intelligent, and can make plays in the run game should see Jackson Woodard as a solid Day 3 pick who could develop into a starter in the NFL with time and growth.
