UNLV Football: JoJo Earle, Troy Omeire Poised For Breakout Seasons Under Dan Mullen
When the UNLV Rebels football team hired former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen to take over the head coaching job in Las Vegas, it didn't take him long to hit the transfer portal hard and begin rebuilding his roster with players that fit what he wanted to do. One of the positions groups he gave a major overhaul was the wide receivers' room.
Two of the new wideouts he brought in, who are projected to be starters, are JoJo Earle and Troy Omeire. Both guys were brought in from Power 5 teams, something Mullen has made a habit of doing. Saturday Blitz has picked out these two as potential high-upside stars in Mullen's offense this season.
"At Wide Receiver, UNLV will have a pair of well known transfers in JoJo Earle and Troy Omeire. As a True Freshman, JoJo Earle served a role in Alabama's receiving room and was expected to breakout as a Sophomore but, was sidelined with an early season injury. Troy Omeiere was a former highly sought after recruit who started his career at Texas before making an impact at Arizona State. The weapons at the receiver position will make it easy on whoever wins the starting quarterback job as the talent is off the charts."
This is a take we have also had this offseason, projecting both to not only be starters, but also potential breakout stars. Both wideouts have plenty of talent and are great fits in this offensive system. We don't expect it to take long for both of these talented young pass-catchers to become household names amongst the UNLV faithful in 2025.