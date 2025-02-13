UNLV Football Lands 2026 DE/OLB Cole Albrecht, A Potential Sleeper Prospect
UNLV’s 2026 recruiting class just got a boost with the commitment of Cole Albrecht, a versatile defensive end/outside linebacker out of Alta High School in Sandy, Utah. The 6’4”, 225-pound prospect announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning, becoming the second commit of the 2026 class under Dan Mullen’s new regime in Las Vegas.
Albrecht, currently rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, picked the Rebels over reported offers from Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, and Washington State. While his recruiting ranking may not jump off the page, his size and skill set suggest he could be a hidden gem for UNLV.
As a junior, Albrecht showed his defensive prowess with 47 tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for loss. His athleticism also carried over to offense, where he contributed as a tight end, hauling in six catches for 79 yards. His ability to play multiple positions highlights his versatility and potential upside at the collegiate level.
Albrecht joins defensive tackle Harlem Nellum as the second commitment in UNLV’s 2026 class, adding another key piece to the Rebels’ defensive front. With his size and ability to contribute in multiple roles, Albrecht has the tools to develop into a productive edge defender in the Mountain West.
Mullen and his staff are prioritizing high-upside talent, and Albrecht’s blend of size, athleticism, and untapped potential makes him an intriguing addition to the Rebels' future defensive plans. Keep an eye on this name as he continues to develop heading into his senior season.
