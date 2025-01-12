UNLV Football Lands Former Michigan QB Alex Orji in Transfer Portal Surge
Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has officially committed to UNLV for the 2025 season, adding to head coach Dan Mullen’s growing list of key transfer portal acquisitions. The dual-threat quarterback announced his decision on Saturday, citing the opportunity to work with Mullen and offensive coordinator Corey Dennis as significant factors in his move.
“It felt like a great opportunity to go out to Vegas with Coach Mullen and Coach Dennis,” Orji told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Orji, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior from Sachse, Texas, appeared in 11 games for Michigan during the 2024 season. He completed 25 of 47 passes for 150 yards, recording three touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 269 yards and one touchdown on 57 carries. Over his three years with the Wolverines, Orji played in 20 games, making three starts. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will compete for the starting quarterback role at UNLV in 2025.
Orji joins a competitive quarterback room that includes Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea, returning senior Cameron Friel, redshirt freshman Gael Ochoa, and walk-on Lucas Lenhoff.
Orji is part of a strong transfer class that reflects Mullen’s aggressive approach to strengthening the roster. Alongside Orji, UNLV has added:
- Chief Borders, OLB
- Andrew McIlquham, LS
- John Lewis, OL
- Jaheem Joseph, S
- James Faminu, OL
These additions bolster UNLV on both sides of the ball, addressing key positions and adding depth. Mullen’s success in the transfer portal positions the Rebels to be more competitive as they continue preparing for the 2025 season.
