UNLV Football Loses Two Linebackers in Transfer Portal
Two former UNLV Rebels football players have landed with new teams through the transfer portal this week. Both of the former Rebels played on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker. John Lewis has joined the West Virginia Mountaineers, and Charles Correa reunites with his former head coach at UNLV, Barry Odom, who took over the head coaching job for the Purdue Boilermakers this offseason.
Lewis is a 6'3, 240-pound linebacker who played the previous four seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was mostly a rotational piece playing 365 snaps and making 44 tackles of the course of 40 games in his career. The former Bulldog transferred to UNLV in December, but never actually stepped on the field for the Rebels. After Odom decided to take the job at Purdue, he hit the transfer portal for a second time this offseason.
Correa is a different story, he was expected to be an important player and major contributor at UNLV this upcoming season. Last year, as a freshman, the former three-star recruit played 203 defensive snaps and was projected to be the top candidate to eventually replace the irreplaceable Jackson Woodard who just a signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on the heels of as season that earned him Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The absence of Correa and the decision by Lewis to move on from UNLV could lead to a much more open competition at the linebacker position this offseason. Lewis was projected to compete for a starting job off the edge while Correa was penciled in as the starting weak-side linebacker. Currently, after their departures, Chief Borders looks locked in as the favorite to start off the edge, and Bryce Edmondson has a massive opportunity in front of him on the weak side.