UNLV Football Names Kyle Hoke as Safeties Coach
Head coach Dan Mullen continues to assemble his inaugural staff at UNLV, announcing Kyle Hoke as the Rebels’ safeties coach on Friday.
Hoke brings a wealth of defensive coaching experience to Las Vegas, most recently serving as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2024. During his time there, he contributed to the Aggies’ preparation for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Before his stint in College Station, Hoke spent four seasons coaching safeties at San Diego State under his uncle, head coach Brady Hoke. In 2023, his group accounted for seven of the team’s 11 interceptions, a total that ranked third in the Mountain West. Senior safety Cedarious Barfield ranked third in the league with four interceptions, while the Aztecs finished fourth in the conference in pass efficiency defense.
In 2022, Hoke coached Patrick McMorris to a First Team All-Mountain West selection. McMorris was on multiple preseason watch lists and ranked among the league’s leaders in pass coverage and defensive efficiency. Hoke’s coaching also contributed to SDSU’s defensive success in a 2021 campaign where the team led the Mountain West with 17 interceptions, tied for fifth nationally, and ranked 13th in the country in pass efficiency defense.
Hoke’s earlier coaching career includes stops at Indiana State, Texas State, and Division III powerhouse John Carroll University, where he served as defensive coordinator. Additionally, he has experience as a graduate assistant at South Carolina and Western Michigan and as a defensive quality control coach at Army.
A former player, Hoke was a four-year member of the Ball State football team, appearing in 14 games during the Cardinals’ 12-0 start in 2008. He graduated in 2012 with a degree in sociology.
Recommended Articles
Jahmeir Spain Recruiting Profile: Can Dan Mullen Lure Him to UNLV?
Offensive Lineman Toby Moore Returns to UNLV, Excited For Dan Mullen Era
Mullen Tabs Adam Scheier from Temple to Lead UNLV Special Teams