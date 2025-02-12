UNLV Football Player Ben Christman Dead at 21
UNLV senior offensive lineman Ben Christman has died at the age of 21, the university announced Tuesday. Christman was found dead in an off-campus apartment, and the cause of death will be determined by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Christman, a former four-star recruit, had a notable football journey before joining UNLV. He started his college career at Ohio State in 2021, redshirting his freshman season before appearing in one game in 2022. He then transferred to Kentucky, where he played in all 12 games on special teams last season. He joined UNLV earlier this year and was expected to contribute to the Rebels’ offensive line.
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen expressed his devastation over Christman’s death, emphasizing the leadership and respect he had already earned within the team.
Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our leadership committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration, and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place, and he will be missed.- UNLV head coach Dan Mullen
UNLV President Keith Whitfield also acknowledged the impact of Christman’s death, stating: “There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him.”
The university is offering counseling services to teammates, students, and faculty affected by his death.Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.
Editor's note: More information will provided as it becomes available