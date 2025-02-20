UNLV Football Posts Hilarious "Hangover" Schedule Release Video
The UNLV 2025 football schedule is set. The Rebels kickoff their season with Sam Houston on August 30th and have their home opener on September 6th against UCLA.UNLV's first Mountain West opponent comes on October 4th with the Rebels heading to Wyoming for the first time since 2019.
Some of the Rebels star players starred in a hilarious video that pays homage to the comedic movie "The Hangover" which was famously shot in Las Vegas.
The UNLV social team did a fantastic job cutting the clips together to make this viral schedule release video and even included a line from "Alan" played by Zach Galifianakis who says "Ready to let the dogs out."
One UNLV fan commented "Damn. We're really going undefeated next year" after watching the teams funny video with another user on "X" saying "hilarious:
UNLV's 2025 schedule release video will certainly go down as one of the best of the year.
