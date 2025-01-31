UNLV Rebels

UNLV Football's Jackson Woodard Earns Prestigious NFL Combine Invite

UNLV LB Jackson Woodard
UNLV LB Jackson Woodard / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Former UNLV standout linebacker Jackson Woodard has received an invitation to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, a significant milestone in his journey toward a professional football career.

The NFL Combine, held annually in Indianapolis, provides top collegiate prospects with the opportunity to showcase their athleticism and football skills to NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers. Woodard will undergo a series of physical and mental tests, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, and interviews with NFL teams. 

Woodard, a two-time captain, was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after posting 135 tackles and four interceptions.

Woodard's impressive collegiate career at UNLV undoubtedly played a major role in earning this coveted invitation. 

After the Shrine Bowl, where Jackson and Ricky White competed this week, the focus will turn to The NFL Combine. A crucial step in the draft process, Woodard will be eager to impress scouts and solidify his draft stock.

Published
