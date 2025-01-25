UNLV Football Secures Former Oklahoma RB Emeka Megwa Through Transfer Portal
UNLV has bolstered its backfield with the addition of Emeka Megwa, a former Oklahoma running back, through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Megwa, who didn’t see the field during the 2024 season, brings untapped potential as he looks to make an impact with the Rebels.
During his time at Oklahoma, Megwa’s playing opportunities were limited. He appeared in two games during the 2023 season, logging one carry for six yards. These appearances marked his only action in three years with the Sooners, as he missed the 2022 season due to injury.
Before joining Oklahoma in 2022, Megwa began his collegiate career at Washington, where he redshirted during his true freshman season in 2021 without appearing in any games. Now with UNLV, he has one year of eligibility remaining.
A highly regarded recruit out of Timber Creek High School in Texas, Megwa was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 288 overall player and No. 18 running back in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. His high school career showcased his talent and potential, setting the stage for what could be a fresh start in Las Vegas.
Megwa’s arrival comes at an exciting time for the Rebels, as the program ushers in a new era under head coach Dan Mullen. Hired in December, Mullen previously led Florida from 2018 to 2021 and expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities at UNLV.
“There’s so much to be excited about here,” Mullen said. “The Fertitta Football Complex is world-class, and playing at Allegiant Stadium, one of the best venues in football, adds to the allure. Las Vegas is a vibrant city, and the potential to build something special here is energizing. We’re ready to have some fun and aim high.”
With Megwa’s addition and Mullen’s leadership, UNLV aims to begin a new era and build upon their successful 2024 campaign. The Rebels’ revamped roster and fresh direction signal a promising future for the program.
