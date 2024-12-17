UNLV Football Stars Dominate Mountain West Awards
The UNLV Rebels had plenty of star players on their football team this season and those stars were awarded with tons of awards and honors. We are going to let you know all the UNLV stars who were honored with All-Mountain West Teams and Superlative Awards for their performance during the 2024 season.
Senior linebacker Jackson Woodward took home the prestigious Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was also named to the First-Team All-Mountain West team. He made a monster impact at UNLV both on and off the field after transferring to the program from Arkansas.
Senior Wide Receiver Ricky White III who had another outstanding season in which he again topped 1,000 yards was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and was also named to the All-Mountain West First-Team offense.
Place kicker Caden Chittenden was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Mountain West First Team after a very impressive first season at UNLV.
Senior offensive lineman Tiger Shanks was also named to the All-Mountain West First-Team Offense after a terrific career with the Rebels.
The final member of UNLV to make the All-Mountain West First Team is star safety Jalen Catalon who was also named as a Third-Team All-American.
Second-Team All-Mountain West Offensive honors were given to senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, running back Jai'Den Thomas, offensive lineman Jalen St. John, and kick returner Jacob De Jesus who also proved to be an excellent slot receiver this season. Defensive lineman Antonio Doyle and defensive back Jonathan Baldwin represent UNLV on the All-Mountain West Second-Team Defense.
Lastly, we have the honorable mentions that were given to DB Jett Elad, OL Jack Hasz, Punter Marshall Nichols, DB Cameron Oliver, and DL Alexander Whitmore. All of which were deserving.