UNLV Rebels

UNLV football unintentionally complimented Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel this week

Jacob Husson

UNLV Rebels logo
UNLV Rebels logo / https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=jpWS9fCw&id=0B4BC1D8B2136E303CE674FF0329122BC031ADD1&thid=OIP.jpWS9fCwW3u7tVx74siC1wHaEK&mediaurl=https%3A%2F%2F1000logos.net%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2019%2F10%2FUNLV-Rebels-Logo.jpg&cdnurl=https%3A%2F%2Fth.bing.com%2Fth%2Fid%2FR.8e9592f5f0b05b7bbbb55c7be2c882d7%3Frik%3D0a0xwCsSKQP%252fdA%26pid%3DImgRaw%26r%3D0&exph=720&expw=1280&q=UNLV+Football+Logo&simid=608036751720873701&form=IRPRST&ck=45E30693D7520755FB9FBA3E3EE9D264&selectedindex=4&itb=0&cw=1375&ch=664&ajaxhist=0&ajaxserp=0&vt=0&sim=11

UNLV unintentionally gave Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel a major compliment this week.  

ESPN's Bill Connelly put out his list of the best coaches in college football on Tuesday using his SP+ rankings.

Connelly ranked Heupel No. 2 (above Georgia's Kirby Smart).

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen came in at No. 6.

On Tuesday afternoon, UNLV football's official Twitter/X account tweeted about the ranking to highlight Mullen.

Those who were unaware of the rankings were immediately surprised by Heupel's name appearing above Smart's, though.

These rankings won't help anyone win a game. Ultimately, these subjective lists don't matter much.  

However, Tennessee's recruiting will be helped tremendously by these rankings.

Published
Jacob Husson
JACOB HUSSON

Jacob Husson covers the Miami Hurricanes and UNLV Runnin' Rebels for the OnSI Network. He attended the Univeristy of North Carolina at Pembroke where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He's previously wrote for other sports media outlets covering NFL, MLB, and College Sports

Home/Football