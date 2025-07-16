UNLV football unintentionally complimented Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel this week
UNLV unintentionally gave Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel a major compliment this week.
ESPN's Bill Connelly put out his list of the best coaches in college football on Tuesday using his SP+ rankings.
Connelly ranked Heupel No. 2 (above Georgia's Kirby Smart).
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen came in at No. 6.
On Tuesday afternoon, UNLV football's official Twitter/X account tweeted about the ranking to highlight Mullen.
Those who were unaware of the rankings were immediately surprised by Heupel's name appearing above Smart's, though.
These rankings won't help anyone win a game. Ultimately, these subjective lists don't matter much.
However, Tennessee's recruiting will be helped tremendously by these rankings.
