UNLV Football Welcomes Mike Sollenne as Offensive Line Coach

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen has brought in Mike Sollenne to join the Rebels’ staff as offensive line coach. Sollenne previously worked under Mullen at Florida, where he served as a graduate assistant and later as interim offensive line coach during the 2020-21 seasons.

Sollenne comes to Las Vegas after three seasons (2022-24) as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, where he contributed to the development of one of the Big Ten’s top offensive lines. In 2024, the Buckeyes’ offensive line led the conference in pass protection, ranking eighth nationally in fewest sacks allowed. The unit also played a key role in an offense that ranked among the league’s best in scoring, passing efficiency, and yards per play.

In 2023, Sollenne was recognized by 247Sports as one of college football’s top young coaches with a place on the “30Under30” list. His coaching career also includes roles at Austin Peay, where he coached tight ends, and Nassau Community College, where he worked as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Sollenne’s playing career as an offensive tackle at LIU Post provided a solid foundation for his work with offensive lines.

