UNLV Football’s 2025 Projected Win Total Hits Historic High Under Dan Mullen
The UNLV Rebels football team is coming off an incredible year under head coach Barry Odom. After years of being inept as far as their football program goes, UNLV has clearly turned their program around. However, there have been a lot of changes with Rebels' football. No change being more notable than Dan Mullen being hired as the head coach after Odom left to take the head coaching job with the Purdue Boilermakers.
Despite the changes, Vegas does not expect them to take a step back at all. As a matter of fact, they have set their win/loss over/under at 8.5, which is their highest line in school history. One of those sportsbooks that have placed these lofty expectations on the Rebels is Caesars Sportsbook. Their head of football, Joey Feazel, spoke about why UNLV's line has been set at this number despite having their leadership in transition.
“From a season outlook, they are currently favored in 10 games, with their most difficult opponents coming in Week 2 versus UCLA and Week 8 against Boise State,” Feazel said. “UNLV is in a transition year with coach Barry Odom taking his talents to the Big Ten to coach Purdue. They bring in a familiar face to college football as his successor, Dan Mullen, has a significant amount of experience in the SEC, coaching both Mississippi State and Florida from 2009 to 2021. The Rebels bring in a slew of transfers, but also lost a significant number of transfers in the portal. One player in particular, Anthony Colandrea from the University of Virginia, is very talented and should make an impact right away.”
