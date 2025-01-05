UNLV Hosts All-American LB Micah 'Tank' Davey for Official Visit Amid Transfer Portal Buzz
Linebacker Micah "Tank" Davey, one of the most decorated defenders in McNeese State history, has set his sights on UNLV for an official visit on January 9th as he navigates the transfer portal. Davey, who entered the portal on December 2nd, announced his upcoming trip to Las Vegas earlier today on his X account, creating a buzz among Rebel fans eager to see what new head coach Dan Mullen is building.
Davey brings an impressive resume to the table. A consensus All-American in 2023, he earned first-team honors from Walter Camp and the AFCA, and second-team spots from the Associated Press, Sports Perform, and others. Even in 2024, a season in which he battled injuries and missed four games, Davey still earned All-Southland Conference Second Team recognition. Over his career at McNeese, Davey recorded 311 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and eight pass deflections, showcasing his ability to make plays all over the field.
The Rebels are riding some early momentum under Mullen, who has already made waves in the transfer portal. Just last week, tight end Var'Keyes Gumms signed on with UNLV, signaling the program’s growing appeal. Landing a player like Davey, with his proven track record and leadership experience, would be another significant win for the Rebels.
