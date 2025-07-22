UNLV's Jake Pope Embraces Leadership Role At Mountain West Media Days
The Mountain West Conference held their annual Mountain West Media Days at Circa Resort & Casino last week. The player that the UNLV Rebels sent to represent them was defensive back Jake Pope. He had plenty to talk about at the event and touched on a ton of subjects, from his number to being recruited to the Florida Gators by now UNLV head coach Dan Mullen back when he was coming out of high school. He is being viewed as a leader on this defense and spoke like one at the event.
Jake Pope On Wearing Jackson Woodard's No. 7 Jersey:
“I think I just saw on the (award) statue that he had 135 tackles last year, which is insane. I’m going to try to fill those shoes while also being my own man as well but holding the standard Jackson made for the team.”
Jake Pope On Getting Offered By Coach Dan Mullen When He Was At Florida:
“They were one of my last offers, so I was pretty far into it, and I think I had a top five at that point. So, I was a little mad I didn’t get to indulge in Florida and get to know Coach Mullen a little bit more. But I’m really glad to circle back around after not having that chance back then.”
Jake Pope On The Rebels' New-Look Defense:
“I think we reloaded with even more talented guys... I think if we have (last year’s) mentality of flying around on defense, we’ll be able to hold people to goose eggs.”