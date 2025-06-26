UNLV’s Johnathan Baldwin Making Strong Case For Roster Spot With Packers
Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers On SI has been doing an in-depth series ranking every player on the Packers roster. Recently, he featured former UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin, who came in at No. 64. While the undrafted free agent does not rank in the top 53, Huber points out how his ability to play slot corner could earn him a place on the team.
Packers On SI Talks About Johnathan Baldwin:
"The Packers drafted cornerback Micah Robinson in the seventh round of this year’s draft. Johnathan Baldwin, a cornerback and safety from UNLV, got a total of $115,000 guaranteed – more than Robinson – as an undrafted free agent. Baldwin started at safety at UNLV in 2022 and 2023 and moved into the slot in 2024. With the Packers, most, if not all, of his playing time during the offseason came at safety. What did teams miss after Baldwin recorded three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and nine tackles for losses last season?... The Packers are strong at safety with all of last year’s players back for 2025. However, Baldwin could become a factor if he can play a safety-slot combo player."
This is a narrative we've been paying close attention to since Baldwin joined the Packers. The team signed him with the full intent of moving him to cornerback. We have heard nothing but positive reports about him coming out of Green Bay and believe that he will ultimately end up sticking with the Packers this season and perhaps even long-term if he can carve out a role for himself.