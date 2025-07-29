UNLV Rebels

UNLV Kickoff time for Season Opener, Homecoming Game Announced

Jacob Husson

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UNLV football's season opener now has an official start time.

The Rebels will compete against Idaho State at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.

The game was originally set for Sept. 13. However, it was moved to week zero to accommodate the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium.

Aug. 23 will be the earliest start date for UNLV football in its history.

It was also announced UNLV will hold its homecoming game on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. when they host Air Force. It will be part of the Nevada Day holiday week.

UNLV will honor the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl championship team during that game.

Published
Jacob Husson
JACOB HUSSON

Jacob Husson covers the Miami Hurricanes and UNLV Runnin' Rebels for the OnSI Network. He attended the Univeristy of North Carolina at Pembroke where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He's previously wrote for other sports media outlets covering NFL, MLB, and College Sports

Home/Football