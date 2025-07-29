UNLV Kickoff time for Season Opener, Homecoming Game Announced
UNLV football's season opener now has an official start time.
The Rebels will compete against Idaho State at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.
The game was originally set for Sept. 13. However, it was moved to week zero to accommodate the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium.
Aug. 23 will be the earliest start date for UNLV football in its history.
It was also announced UNLV will hold its homecoming game on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. when they host Air Force. It will be part of the Nevada Day holiday week.
UNLV will honor the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl championship team during that game.
