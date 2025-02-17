UNLV Officially to Remain in Mountain West Through At Least 2032
The University of Las Vegas Nevada has officially decided to remain in the Mountain West Conference through at least 2032. They have signed a "bill of rights" agreement with the conference which locks them into a new six-year deal that officially starts on July 1, 2026. This action prevents them from leaving for another conference unless they want to face significant consequences. This process started in early December, however, there was some legitimate concern that they could have left for the new-look Pac-12 Conference.
With multiple other teams leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12 in 2026, including Boise State, the MWC will now look to build their future around the newly inked UNLV program. The Mountain West is even relocating its headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada. They are also keeping the basketball tournaments for both the men and women at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The decision to forego the Pac-12 for the Mountain West will provide them with financial stability thanks to upfront funding provided by the MWC. Money has been an issue for the UNLV program and this decision will help alleviate many if not most of those concerns. Both supporters of the Mountain West Conference and the UNLV Rebels should be both excited and proud about this deal and the long-term future.
UNLV has now become the key cog in the Mountain West moving forward and UNLV has secured their athletic future. Programs that have had a ton of success like the football team and women's basketball squad should not only continue to thrive but also take their teams to the next level because this decision brings stability which will benefit recruiting efforts in a massive way. The impact of this deal will be felt by both the school and the conference for years to come.
