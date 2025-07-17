UNLV QB Alex Orji Draws Comparisons To Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, And Anthony Richardson
After the UNLV Rebels football team lost their starting quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, when he graduated this offseason, new head coach Dan Mullen hit the transfer portal to find a new quarterback. One of the QBs he added through the transfer portal was former Michigan Wolverines back Alex Orji. Mullen has a long history of maximizing the potential of project dual-threat quarterbacks like Orji. Dice City Sports compared Orji to quite a few of these former projects turned college stars under Mullen.
"Dan Mullen’s offensive system has long been known for maximizing dual-threat quarterbacks, dating back to names like Alex Smith Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, and Nick Fitzgerald and Anthony Richardson. So when Alex Orji transferred to UNLV, the pairing immediately raised eyebrows for good reason. Orji could very well thrive or struggle in Mullen’s scheme... Without a doubt Dan Mullen’s track record includes turning unpolished prospects into first-round draft picks.
He played a critical role in helping Anthony Richardson before his departure, finetuning his mechanics. Ultimately propelling him into the first round of the NFL Draft despite having limited starting experience. Mullen’s ability to mold quarterbacks with raw traits into polished professionals is well documented."
When you look at names like Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, and Cam Newton, it's hard not to get excited or, at the very least, intrigued about what Mullen might be able to do with an athlete like Orji. Orji is our projected starter for this season over fellow transfer Anthony Colandrea from the Virginia Cavaliers. It remains to be seen if Mullen can get the most of Orji, but if anyone can do it, it's him.