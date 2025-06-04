UNLV QB Battle: What Alex Orji Brings To The Table
The UNLV Rebels football team enters the upcoming season with uncertainty at quarterback following the graduation of breakout star Hajj-Malik Williams, who is now pursuing a spot on an NFL roster. First-year head coach Dan Mullen has turned to the transfer portal in search of a new starter, bringing in Anthony Colandrea from Virginia and Alex Orji from Michigan. The two quarterbacks are currently locked in a highly competitive battle for the starting role.
While similar in overall talent, they offer distinctly different skill sets—Colandrea is a traditional pocket passer, whereas Orji is a dynamic dual-threat option reminiscent of Williams. Mullen has publicly expressed confidence in both players and has even hinted at the possibility of a situational quarterback rotation. Here’s a closer look at what Orji brings to the table, both his strengths and areas for improvement.
Alex Orji Strengths
- Dual-Threat ability
- Brings playmaking ability
- Has a rocket for an arm
- Versatility at the position
- Impressive prospect out of high school
- Got to learn under a championship coaching staff at Michigan
- Described as a workaholic with an unrelenting work ethic by Michigan coaches
- Has reportedly made strides as a passer since becoming a college quarterback
- Strong leadership skills
- Could potentially open up the playbook for the offense
- Great natural talent
- Potential X-factor
Alex Orji Weaknesses
- Very little experience
- Inconsistent mechanics
- Needs to improve his TD to INT ratio
- Has a tendency to lack touch on his throws at times
- Needs to refine his game as a passer
- Can be a wildcard, which isn't always a good thing
- Described at times as an athlete playing quarterback