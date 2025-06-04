UNLV Rebels

UNLV QB Battle: What Alex Orji Brings To The Table

UNLV enters the season with a quarterback battle brewing, as dual-threat transfer Alex Orji competes for the starting role and brings both tantalizing upside and lingering question marks to Dan Mullen’s new-look offense.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) looks to pass against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
The UNLV Rebels football team enters the upcoming season with uncertainty at quarterback following the graduation of breakout star Hajj-Malik Williams, who is now pursuing a spot on an NFL roster. First-year head coach Dan Mullen has turned to the transfer portal in search of a new starter, bringing in Anthony Colandrea from Virginia and Alex Orji from Michigan. The two quarterbacks are currently locked in a highly competitive battle for the starting role.

While similar in overall talent, they offer distinctly different skill sets—Colandrea is a traditional pocket passer, whereas Orji is a dynamic dual-threat option reminiscent of Williams. Mullen has publicly expressed confidence in both players and has even hinted at the possibility of a situational quarterback rotation. Here’s a closer look at what Orji brings to the table, both his strengths and areas for improvement.

Alex Orji Strengths

- Dual-Threat ability

- Brings playmaking ability

- Has a rocket for an arm

- Versatility at the position

- Impressive prospect out of high school

- Got to learn under a championship coaching staff at Michigan

- Described as a workaholic with an unrelenting work ethic by Michigan coaches

- Has reportedly made strides as a passer since becoming a college quarterback

- Strong leadership skills

- Could potentially open up the playbook for the offense

- Great natural talent

- Potential X-factor

Alex Orji Weaknesses

- Very little experience

- Inconsistent mechanics

- Needs to improve his TD to INT ratio

- Has a tendency to lack touch on his throws at times

- Needs to refine his game as a passer

- Can be a wildcard, which isn't always a good thing

- Described at times as an athlete playing quarterback

