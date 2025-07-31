UNLV quarterbacks build Rapport amid Battle for Starting spot
On Tuesday, UNLV had its first full-pads practice of the season as position battles heat up, especially at quarterback, where two transfer players are competing for the top spot.
Michigan transfer Alex Orji is competing with Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea for the starting job, bringing significant experience to UNLV's offense.
Instead of the competition creating animosity, the two signal-callers have been building camaraderie and pushing each other to improve.
"Alex is the man, he's super positive, even after a good play, a bad play, he's even keel," Colandrea said.
"No matter what we push each other to be the best, Anthony has that dog in him…it's good to have that guy in the locker room," Orji said.
Orji was a member of the 2023 Michigan Wolverines, so he offers National Championship experience, while Colandrea started 11 games at Virginia last season.
Colandrea seems like the probable starter for the Rebels this season because of his starting experience. However, Orji's experience as a member of the 2023 Michigan Wolverines gives the Rebels National Championship experience, an invaluable asset if they want to overcome Boise State this season and win the Mountain West.