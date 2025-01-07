UNLV Ranked No. 4 In 2025 Way Too Early College Football Rankings
The 2024 College Football season saw Boise State make history as the first Mountain West team to grace the College Football Playoff stage. However, with a new head coach in Dan Mullen, the UNLV Rebels are poised to take a significant leap forward in 2025.
The fourth-best team in the country might be a reach, but with Boise State being ranked No. 9 this season, and UNLV only losing to them by five in the regular season, it isn’t impossible to imagine a Mountain West team breaking into the top five in the near future.
Mullen's proven track record of success, including a national championship at Florida, brings a winning pedigree to Las Vegas. He has already shown a knack for attracting talent, evident in the Rebels' recent recruiting class. With a potent offense and a developing defense, UNLV has the potential to challenge for the Mountain West crown.
While the road to the CFP is undoubtedly challenging, the Rebels possess the necessary ingredients to build on their breakout season. If Mullen successfully translates his winning formula to the Mountain West, UNLV could become a serious contender for a playoff berth in 2025.
