UNLV Ranked Third Among G5 Teams Per ESPN’s FPI
UNLV football has cemented its place among the top Group of Five (G5) programs, finishing third in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for 2024. The Rebels trail only Boise State and Tulane, underscoring their rapid ascent in college football.
The FPI, a predictive metric developed by ESPN, evaluates teams based on expected points added (EPA) across offense, defense, and special teams. UNLV’s high ranking reflects a stellar 2024 season, capped by an 11-3 record and a 24-13 victory over California in the team’s first bowl win since 2000. The Rebels were the only Mountain West team to win their bowl game. Despite the departure of head coach Barry Odom, the Rebels showcased resilience and potential under interim coach Del Alexander.
Looking ahead, hiring former Florida head coach Dan Mullen signals UNLV’s commitment to sustaining and building upon its recent success. Mullen has wasted no time bolstering the program through aggressive recruiting efforts. Key acquisitions include former Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a potential 2025 starter, and former TCU wide receiver JoJo Earle, known for his playmaking ability.
The Rebels’ upward trajectory suggests they could surpass both Tulane and Boise State in the near future. With Mullen at the helm, UNLV is poised to continue its climb in the college football landscape.
As the Rebels prepare for the 2025 season, expectations are sky-high. UNLV could solidify itself as not just a dominant force in the Mountain West, but a top-tier team in all of college football.
