UNLV RB Devin Green Commits To Utah
In a move that bolsters their backfield depth, Utah added UNLV running back Devin Green to their 2025 transfer class on Sunday. The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman is now the 12th member of the Utes' transfer class, signaling their continued commitment to building a competitive roster.
Green had a solid season for the Rebels in 2024, rushing for 123 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries. His most notable performance came in the season opener against Utah Tech, where he totaled 61 yards and a touchdown on just six carries, including a 38-yard scoring run.
His commitment provides much-needed depth at a position that saw significant turnover for Utah. Following the departure of Mike Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal, and the flip of Mike Washington to Arkansas, the Utes have been reshuffling their running back room. Additionally, Jaylon Glover, John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley, and Anthony Woods all entered the portal earlier this month, leaving Utah with a reworked backfield heading into the 2025 season.
With Green's arrival, Utah's running back room now features a mix of talent, including Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker, New Mexico's NaQuari Rogers, as well as incoming freshmen Raycine Guillory and Daniel Bray.
