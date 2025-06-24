UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels 2026 Commit Derek Garcia Enjoys Official Visit

California quarterback pledged to UNLV in early May.

Dave Miller

Ventura quarterback Derek Garcia tries to get away from Rio Mesa's Angel Moreno during the third quarter of the teams' CIF-SS Division 5 first-round game at Royal High on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Rio Mesa won, 21-18.
Ventura quarterback Derek Garcia tries to get away from Rio Mesa's Angel Moreno during the third quarter of the teams' CIF-SS Division 5 first-round game at Royal High on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Rio Mesa won, 21-18. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Class of 2026 UNLV Rebels commit Derek Garcia enjoyed his time in Las Vegas this past weekend on an official visit.

The Ventura (Ventura, CA) quarterback chose the Rebels earlier last month after decommitting from San Diego State.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star product, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, broke out during his junior season and became an intriguing prospect for Rebels head coach Dan Mullen and his staff. He threw for more than 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes. The Cougars won five of their last six games and are positioned for a big 2025 with Garcia leading the offense for his senior season.

Garcia has an ideal frame for a pocket passer, and he possesses an easy, smooth delivery with accuracy to all three levels of the field. He has good touch on deep balls and has the mobility to extend plays.

