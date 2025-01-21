UNLV Rebels Achieve Historic First with Top 25 Season Ranking
For the first time in program history, UNLV football has finished the season as a nationally ranked team. The Rebels climbed to No. 23 in the final AP Poll and held firm at No. 24 in the Coaches Poll, solidifying their place among college football's elite.
This historic milestone caps a remarkable 2024 campaign that saw UNLV break records and exceed expectations under head coach Barry Odom. The Rebels tied a school record with 11 wins, the most since 1984, and claimed four victories over Power 5 opponents—Houston, Kansas, Oregon State, and Cal—all on the road. Their final triumph came in the Art of Sport LA Bowl, where they defeated Cal 24-13 to cap off their season in style.
The Rebels made waves early in the year, cracking the USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Sept. 15 at No. 25 before earning their first AP Top 25 ranking just two weeks later. They reached as high as No. 19 in both polls on Dec. 1, continuing to turn heads nationally.
UNLV’s three losses all came against tough, ranked opponents. The Rebels fell in overtime to No. 20/22 Syracuse and dropped a hard-fought regular-season matchup to No. 8/9 Boise State before facing the Broncos again in the Mountain West Championship. Despite these setbacks, the Scarlet & Gray have firmly established themselves as a rising force in college football.
This season marked the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff Rankings, finishing at No. 24 in the final standings. The 2024 squad tied for the second-most wins in school history and set a new standard for excellence on and off the field.
As UNLV turns the page to a new chapter, excitement continues to build with the arrival of new head coach Dan Mullen. A proven winner with a 103-61 record over 13 seasons at Florida and Mississippi State, Mullen inherits a program on the rise and poised to take another leap forward in 2025.
UNLV football is no longer just a feel-good story—it’s a program rewriting its legacy and proving it belongs among the nation’s best.
