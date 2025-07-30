UNLV Rebels Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea Talk About QB Competition
The UNLV Rebels football team lost their starting quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, this offseason to graduation. When the team hired Dan Mullen to be their head coach, one of his first moves was bringing in two talented Power 4 quarterbacks through the transfer portal.
He added former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji and former Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea. The duo has become close, but they are also battling in practice for the starting job. After practice this week, both had a chance to talk about how things were going when it comes to learning a new system and trying to win the starting job.
Alex Orji on the QB Competition
“It’s football in its purest form and helps you get smarter every day. We’re pushing ourselves as quarterbacks every single day. (Colandrea) is out there making plays all over the field and has the most experience starting in our quarterback room. He’s a great guy to learn from. Good to have that guy... That (national championship) allowed me to be around guys who were pros before they were pros. You know what it’s like to have that winning pedigree. You realize what it took and can now demand it from others.”
Anthony Colandrea on the QB Competition
“We’re all new to it and none of us have been in a quarterback room with coach Mullen’s offense until now. We’re all learning it together and playing off each other. The best thing is to be able to come out here and compete every day. All the quarterbacks have done a great job with that.”
It sounds like both quarterbacks are performing well in camp, and both men have great respect for each other. No matter who wins the starting job before Week 0, the Rebels' offense is going to be in good hands. Coach Mullen did a great job filling out this roster, and the quarterback position is no exception.
